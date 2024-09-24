Tropical storm watch issued for Glynn County until early Wednesday morning

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 5:03 p.m. in effect until Wednesday at 5:15 a.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bonaire - Centerville - Clinchfield - Elberta - Elko - Grovania - Grove Park WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service