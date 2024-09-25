Breaking: Judge refuses to lower Julie Chrisley's sentence; she apologizes publicly for the first time
Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm watch issued for DeKalb County until Wednesday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. in effect until 7:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Friday morning until Friday morning," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Bartow County under a tropical storm watch until Wednesday evening1h ago
Placeholder Image

Forsyth County under a tropical storm watch until Wednesday evening1h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch issued for Cobb County until Wednesday evening1h ago
Placeholder Image

Fulton County under a tropical storm watch until Wednesday evening1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Georgia Wednesday afternoon34m ago
Thunderstorms with penny-sized hail to hit Floyd and Bartow counties Wednesday1h ago
Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement