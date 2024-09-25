Tropical storm watch issued for DeKalb County until Wednesday evening

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. in effect until 7:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Friday morning until Friday morning," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service