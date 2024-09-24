Tropical storm watch issued for Chatham County until 1 a.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday in effect until Wednesday at 1:15 a.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah Airport - Hunter Army Airfield - Bloomingdale WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service