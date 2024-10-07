Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
Update: Tropical storm watch issued for Bryan County until 1 a.m. Tuesday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The National Weather Service issued an updated tropical storm watch at 5:16 p.m. on Monday.

"A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

