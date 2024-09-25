Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm watch issued for Bibb County until Wednesday afternoon

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 5:14 a.m. in effect until 1:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 90 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Thursday evening until Friday morning," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until Wednesday afternoon1h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch issued for Chatham County until Wednesday afternoon1h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until Wednesday afternoon1h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch affecting Effingham County until Wednesday afternoon1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path54m ago
Update: Flood watch for Glynn County until Friday morning1h ago
Update: Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until Wednesday afternoon1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement