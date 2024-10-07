Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm watch for Glynn County until 1 a.m. Tuesday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Monday at 5:09 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch in effect until Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bonaire - Centerville - Clinchfield - Elberta - Elko - Grovania - Grove Park WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

