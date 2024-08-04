Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until early Sunday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

On Sunday at 8 a.m. a tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 4 p.m.

"A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Monday morning until Tuesday evening," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

