Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until early Sunday evening

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 8 a.m. in effect until 4 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah Airport - Hunter Army Airfield - Bloomingdale WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service