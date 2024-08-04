Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until early Sunday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 8 a.m. in effect until 4 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Savannah Airport - Hunter Army Airfield - Bloomingdale WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until early Sunday evening53m ago
Placeholder Image

Chatham County under a storm surge watch until early Sunday evening53m ago
Placeholder Image

Flood advisory for Chatham County early Friday evening
Placeholder Image

Thunderstorms with pea-sized hail to hit Georgia Saturday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Tropical cyclone statement issued for Georgia until early Sunday evening46m ago
Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until early Sunday evening53m ago
Chatham County under a storm surge watch until early Sunday evening53m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians