Tropical storm watch affecting Clayton County until Wednesday evening

On Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. a tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 7:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Thursday evening until Friday morning," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service