Tropical storm watch affecting Butts County until Wednesday evening

On Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch in effect until 7:15 p.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Thursday evening until Friday morning," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service