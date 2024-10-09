Tropical storm warning affecting Glynn County until 1 a.m. Thursday

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Bonaire

- Centerville

- Clinchfield

- Elberta

- Elko

- Grovania

- Grove Park

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty.

- PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials.

- ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change.

- REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed

- Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: through Friday morning

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground.

- PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding.

- ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding

- Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.

- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

Source: The National Weather Service