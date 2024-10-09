Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm warning affecting Glynn County until 1 a.m. Thursday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Wednesday at 5:03 p.m. a tropical storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until Thursday at 1:15 a.m.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Bonaire

- Centerville

- Clinchfield

- Elberta

- Elko

- Grovania

- Grove Park

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty.

- PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials.

- ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change.

- REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed

- Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: through Friday morning

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground.

- PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding.

- ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding

- Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.

- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm warning issued for Glynn County until 1 a.m. Thursday1h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Bryan County under a tropical storm warning until 1 a.m. Thursday59m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until 1 a.m. Thursday59m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm warning for Bryan County until 1 a.m. Thursday59m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until early Friday morning45m ago
Update: High surf advisory for Glynn County until early Friday morning – breaking waves...46m ago
Update: Glynn County under a flood watch until Thursday evening52m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race
Community mourns Rockdale official who died after speaking at chemical fire public...
Fulton jailer accused of taking bribes from family of Young Thug co-defendant