Tropical storm warning affecting Glynn County until 1 a.m. Thursday

On Wednesday at 5:03 p.m. a tropical storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until Thursday at 1:15 a.m.
The following information is provided by the NWS:
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Bonaire
- Centerville
- Clinchfield
- Elberta
- Elko
- Grovania
- Grove Park
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible
- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: The sustained wind should remain less than tropical storm force. Conditions may still be gusty.
- PREPARE: Listen for any instructions from local officials.
- ACT: Ensure emergency readiness should the forecast change.
- REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed
- Little to no additional wind impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly.
* STORM SURGE
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Window of concern: through Friday morning
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground.
- PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding.
- ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding
- Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.
- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Source: The National Weather Service