Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until Wednesday afternoon

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Savannah Airport

- Hunter Army Airfield

- Bloomingdale

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.

- Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles.

- Isolated to scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed.

- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from saltwater inundation.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.

- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from heavy rainfall.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

Source: The National Weather Service