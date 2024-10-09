Atlanta Weather

Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until Wednesday afternoon

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

On Wednesday at 5:09 a.m. a tropical storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 1:15 p.m.

The following information is provided by the NWS:

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Savannah Airport

- Hunter Army Airfield

- Bloomingdale

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.

- Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles.

- Isolated to scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed.

- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from saltwater inundation.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.

- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from heavy rainfall.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until Wednesday afternoon38m ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm warning for Bryan County until Wednesday afternoon38m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm warning issued for Glynn County until Wednesday afternoon33m ago
Placeholder Image

Bryan County under a tropical storm warning until Wednesday afternoon38m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm warning issued for Glynn County until Wednesday afternoon33m ago
Update: Storm surge warning affecting Glynn County until Wednesday afternoon33m ago
Update: Tropical storm watch for Glynn County until Wednesday afternoon33m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...