Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until Wednesday afternoon

On Wednesday at 5:09 a.m. a tropical storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 1:15 p.m.
The following information is provided by the NWS:
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Savannah Airport
- Hunter Army Airfield
- Bloomingdale
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible
- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph
- The wind threat has increased from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.
- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.
- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.
- Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles.
- Isolated to scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from saltwater inundation.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: No significant rainfall forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time.
- ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from heavy rainfall.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Source: The National Weather Service