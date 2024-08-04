Atlanta Weather

Tropical cyclone statement issued for Georgia until early Sunday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

On Sunday at 8:12 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a tropical cyclone statement in effect until 4:15 p.m. The statement is for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Colleton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Bryan, Chatham, Long, Allendale, Hampton, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties.

