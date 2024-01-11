THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Lots of sunshine’ today, strong storms come tomorrow

No rain is in the forecast today, but that changes tomorrow.

“We were so dry for so long in the fall ... September, October, November, it was really hard to come by any rain, and then it’s like we turn the faucet on,” Monahan said. “This is kind of incredible when you think about it. In about 12 weeks or three months, five inches of rain in Atlanta. Now, in just the last five to six weeks or so, eight inches of rain. So significantly more rain just in the last few weeks than we saw the entire fall, and more rain coming as we head on into Friday.”

Tonight, clouds start to filter in, and some scattered showers could be around Friday morning. By the mid-afternoon, a warm front starts to lift through the area, but no severe weather threat is expected then. By the mid-afternoon, though, we will be under warmer, more humid air, which will create unstable conditions that could lead to severe weather, Monahan said.

“We’re gonna be watching for the possibility of severe storms on Friday afternoon into early Friday evening,” he said.

Areas north of I-20 will be under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, and south of the interstate will be under a Level 3 risk. The main concern will be for severe storms and damaging wind gusts, and a spin-up tornado is possible.

“The rain will not be as heavy,” Monahan said. That’s “good news for those areas that are recovering from the flooding that we saw on Tuesday, but still, we’re gonna have the possibility of a half-an-inch to an inch or more of rain in a few spots.”

Most of the rain should be gone by Saturday morning, setting us up for a mostly sunny weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

