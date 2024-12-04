Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

The freeze warning is forecast to expire at 9 a.m.

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The warning was for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

"The threat has ended," according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Freeze warning for Southwest Georgia for Wednesday
Placeholder Image
Southwest Georgia under a freeze warning Wednesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Freeze watch issued for Georgia for Tuesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Freeze watch for Georgia for Tuesday and Wednesday
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Augusta metropolitan area under a lake wind advisory Thursday
Southwest Georgia under a freeze warning Wednesday
Update: Georgia under a freeze warning until Wednesday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip