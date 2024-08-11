The current heat advisory will be expiring at 7 p.m.

The advisory was for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
Hot weather safety: NWS tips for staying safe and healthy
• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.
• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Time your activities wisely: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Select lightweight and loose-fitting outfits for enhanced comfort.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service