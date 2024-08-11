The current heat advisory will be expiring at 7 p.m.

• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Time your activities wisely: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Select lightweight and loose-fitting outfits for enhanced comfort.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service