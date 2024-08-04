Atlanta Weather

Storm surge warning issued for Chatham County until 1 a.m. Monday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Sunday at 5:05 p.m. a storm surge warning was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until Monday at 1:15 a.m.

"A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 45 mph," states the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Chatham County under a storm surge watch until Sunday evening
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical storm watch for Chatham County until Sunday evening
Placeholder Image

Chatham County under a tropical storm warning until 1 a.m. Monday1h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until 1 a.m. Monday1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Tropical cyclone statement issued for Georgia until 1 a.m. Monday1h ago
Pea-sized hail forecast with thunderstorms to hit Georgia Sunday1h ago
Tropical storm warning affecting Chatham County until 1 a.m. Monday1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants
Jimmy Carter’s next goal is voting for Kamala Harris for president
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians