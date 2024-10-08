Storm surge warning affecting Glynn County until 1 a.m. Wednesday

A storm surge warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 5:03 p.m. in effect until Wednesday at 1:15 a.m.

"A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jekyll Island - Glynn Haven - Sea Island - St. Simons - Country Club Estate - Dock Junction WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service