Atlanta Weather

Southwest Georgia under a freeze watch Saturday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Thursday at 2:22 p.m. a freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Early, Miller, Baker and Seminole counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees possible."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

