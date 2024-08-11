Southeast Georgia under a heat advisory until Sunday evening

Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

• Time your activities wisely: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service