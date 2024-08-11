Southeast Georgia under a heat advisory until Sunday evening

On Sunday at 1:15 a.m. a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
The NWS says, "Heat index values up to 111 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," explains the NWS.
Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.
• Time your activities wisely: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service