Savannah under a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory at 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday in effect until 9 a.m. The advisory is for Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties.

The NWS says, "Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog."

"Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," adds the NWS. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you."

Navigating fog: Safety tips by the NWS

If a dense fog advisory is issued for your area, it means that widespread dense fog has developed and visibility often drops to just a quarter-mile or less. These conditions can make driving challenging, so exercise extreme caution on the road, and if possible, consider delaying your trip.

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

Reduce speed:

Slow down and allocate extra time for your trip to reach your destination safely.

Visibility matters:

Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

Avoid high-beams:

Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.

Keep a safe distance:

Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Stay in your lane:

To ensure you are staying in the correct lane, use the road's lane markings as a guide.

Zero visibility protocol:

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.

Limited parking options:

If no designated parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far off the road as possible. Once stationary, deactivate all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.

By adhering to these NWS precautions, you can navigate foggy conditions more safely, reducing the likelihood of accidents and ensuring your personal safety.

Source: The National Weather Service

