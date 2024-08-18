Atlanta Weather

Rip current statement issued for Southeast Georgia until early Monday morning

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a rip current statement at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday in effect until Monday at 4 a.m. The statement is for Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler as well as Glynn and Camden counties.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," adds the NWS. "Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. The speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; the energy you need to survive and escape the rip current. If you get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and follow the below advice from the NWS:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to make it back to shore, stay calm. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by calling out or waving your arms. Rescuers are more likely to spot you.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

Whenever feasible, choose beaches with lifeguards on duty. Their trained eyes and rapid response can be a lifesaver in water emergencies.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you choose to swim at beaches without lifeguards, make it a rule never to swim solo. Always bring a friend, and ensure that person has a cell phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service

