Rip current statement issued for Savannah for Friday

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

Whenever feasible, choose beaches with lifeguards on duty. Their trained eyes and rapid response can be a lifesaver in water emergencies.

Never swim alone on unguarded beaches:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service