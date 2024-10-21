Rip current statement issued for Coastal Glynn until Wednesday morning

Rip currents, those swift-moving channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can pose a serious threat to beachgoers. These currents vary in speed and can swiftly become perilous for anyone venturing into the surf. Even strong swimmers can find themselves overpowered by the force of a rip current. It's essential to know how to respond if you're caught in one. Here's what you need to do, based on guidance from the NWS:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

Whenever possible, opt for beaches with lifeguards. Their watchful eyes and swift response can make all the difference in a water emergency.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you choose to swim at beaches without lifeguards, make it a rule never to swim solo. Always bring a friend, and ensure that person has a cell phone to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service