Rip current statement issued for Camden County until early Thursday morning

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. The speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; the energy you need to survive and escape the rip current. If you get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and follow the below advice from the NWS:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Don't swim against the current:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

Whenever possible, opt for beaches with lifeguards. Their watchful eyes and swift response can make all the difference in a water emergency.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service