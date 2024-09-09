Rip current statement for Glynn County until early Wednesday morning

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents, those swift-moving channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can pose a serious threat to beachgoers. These currents vary in speed and can swiftly become perilous for anyone venturing into the surf. Even strong swimmers can find themselves overpowered by the force of a rip current. It's essential to know how to respond if you're caught in one. Here's what you need to do, based on guidance from the NWS:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

Whenever feasible, choose beaches with lifeguards on duty. Their trained eyes and rapid response can be a lifesaver in water emergencies.

Never swim alone on unguarded beaches:

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service