Rip current statement for Glynn County until early Friday morning

Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. The speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; the energy you need to survive and escape the rip current. If you get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and follow the below advice from the NWS:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Don't swim against the current:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to make it back to shore, stay calm. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by calling out or waving your arms. Rescuers are more likely to spot you.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service