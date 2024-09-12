Rip current statement for Bryan and Chatham counties until Thursday evening

Caught in a rip: How to stay safe

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to make it back to shore, stay calm. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by calling out or waving your arms. Rescuers are more likely to spot you.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

Whenever feasible, choose beaches with lifeguards on duty. Their trained eyes and rapid response can be a lifesaver in water emergencies.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service