Rip current statement affecting Southeast Georgia until Sunday evening

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents, those swift-moving channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can pose a serious threat to beachgoers. These currents vary in speed and can swiftly become perilous for anyone venturing into the surf. Even strong swimmers can find themselves overpowered by the force of a rip current. It's essential to know how to respond if you're caught in one. Here's what you need to do, based on guidance from the NWS:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

Whenever feasible, choose beaches with lifeguards on duty. Their trained eyes and rapid response can be a lifesaver in water emergencies.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service