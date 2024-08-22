Atlanta Weather

Rip current statement affecting Savannah until Thursday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

On Thursday at 3:03 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a rip current statement valid for Thursday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The statement is for Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper as well as Bryan, Chatham, Beaufort and Charleston counties.

The NWS states, "Dangerous rip currents expected."

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," comments the NWS. "Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.

Don't swim against the current:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Signal for help if necessary:

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

Seek lifeguarded beaches:

If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

Never swim alone on unguarded beaches:

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Rip current statement for Southeast Georgia until 2 a.m. Saturday2h ago
Placeholder Image

Update: The coastal flood advisory is expected to expire at midnight
Placeholder Image

Be prepared for strong thunderstorms in Savannah Tuesday night
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Feds announce funding push for ropeless fishing gear that spares rare whales
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Rip current statement for Southeast Georgia until 2 a.m. Saturday2h ago
Update: The coastal flood advisory is expected to expire at midnight
Anticipate strong thunderstorms in Savannah Tuesday night
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon