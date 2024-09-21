Atlanta Weather

Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until Saturday night

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a rip current statement at 2:27 a.m. on Saturday valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The NWS states, "Dangerous rip currents expected."

"Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Mastering rip currents: Your safety guide

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Stay calm - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Go with the flow, but not toward the beach:

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current. Instead, swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

Whenever possible, opt for beaches with lifeguards. Their watchful eyes and swift response can make all the difference in a water emergency.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you decide to swim at beaches without lifeguards, establish a cardinal rule: never go solo. Always bring a companion, and ensure they have a cell phone to call 911 if needed.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Coastal flood advisory affecting Glynn County until early Sunday evening46m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Coastal flood advisory affecting Bryan and Chatham counties until Friday midday
Placeholder Image

Update: Bryan and Chatham counties under a coastal flood advisory until Thursday midday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cooler weather in Southern California helps in wildfire battle
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Coastal flood advisory affecting Glynn County until early Sunday evening46m ago
Why the rest of 2024 is likely to be hotter than normal in Georgia
Update: Coastal flood advisory affecting Bryan and Chatham counties until Friday midday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters