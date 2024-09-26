Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until Friday night – breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet forecast

On Thursday at 4:51 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a rip current statement in effect until Friday at 11 p.m.
"For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet," states the NWS. "Total water levels of 1 to 3 feet with isolated locations up to 4 feet are possible from Hurricane Helene."
"Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."
What to do if you get caught in a rip current?
Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. The speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. Trying to swim against a rip current will only use up your energy; the energy you need to survive and escape the rip current. If you get caught in a rip current, try to stay calm and follow the below advice from the NWS:
Stay calm - they won't drag you under:
Don't panic - rip currents won’t pull you underwater.
Don't swim against the current:
Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.
Call for help if necessary:
If you find yourself unable to reach the shore, try to relax. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by shouting or waving your arms. This increases your visibility to potential rescuers.
Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:
If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.
Never swim alone on unguarded beaches:
If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.
Rip currents are formidable natural forces, but knowing how to react can significantly increase your chances of safely navigating these challenging waters. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize safety when enjoying the surf.
Source: The National Weather Service