Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until early Thursday morning

Rip currents, swift channels of water flowing away from the shore at surf beaches, can turn a day at the beach into a dangerous situation. Understanding how to respond when caught in one is crucial. The NWS offers these life-saving tips:

Keep your cool - they won't drag you under:

Your first rule of thumb: Keep a clear head. Rip currents won't pull you beneath the water's surface. Panic is your enemy; it depletes precious energy needed for your survival.

Don't swim against the current:

Trying to swim directly toward the beach when caught in a rip current is futile and exhausting. The current is too strong. Instead, swim parallel to the shore and away from the rip current's grip.

Call for help if necessary:

If you find yourself unable to make it back to shore, stay calm. Turn to face the shore, tread water, and signal for help by calling out or waving your arms. Rescuers are more likely to spot you.

Seek lifeguarded beaches for added safety:

Whenever possible, opt for beaches with lifeguards. Their watchful eyes and swift response can make all the difference in a water emergency.

Never brave the waves alone on unguarded shores:

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone. Take a friend and have that person take a cell phone so that person can call 911 for help.

With these insights into rip currents and how to react, you can enhance your safety when enjoying the beach. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and prioritize your well-being while relishing the surf.

Source: The National Weather Service