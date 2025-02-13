Update: Prepare for dense fog in South Georgia until 1 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service issued an updated weather alert at 11:09 p.m. on Thursday for dense fog until Friday at 1:15 a.m. The alert is for Atkinson, Echols, Clinch, Ware and Charlton counties.
"A brief period of patchy dense fog will be possible across inland Southeast Georgia and inland North Florida from Waycross Georgia southward to Lake City and Live Oak along the I-10 and I-75 corridors with local visibilities less than 1/4 mile at times. This dense fog will dissipate as winds increase during the early morning hours on Friday. Use extra caution when traveling," according to the NWS.
Fog safety: Tips from the NWS for safe travels
If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:
Reduce speed:
• Slow down and allocate extra travel time to reach your destination safely.
Visibility priority:
• Ensure your vehicle is visible to others by using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If you have fog lights, use them.
Avoid high-beams:
• Refrain from using high-beam headlights, as they create glare that impairs your visibility on the road.
Maintain safe gaps:
• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.
Stay in your lane:
• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.
Visibility near zero:
• In cases of near-zero visibility due to dense fog, activate your hazard lights and seek a safe spot, like a nearby business parking lot, to pull over and stop.
Limited parking options:
• If no parking area is available, pull your vehicle as far to the roadside as possible. Once stationary, turn off all lights except the hazard flashers, engage the emergency brake, and release the brake pedal to ensure your tail lights are not illuminated, reducing the risk of other drivers colliding with your stationary vehicle.
By adhering to these recommendations from the NWS, you can navigate foggy conditions with greater safety, mitigating the risk of accidents and prioritizing your well-being.
Source: The National Weather Service
