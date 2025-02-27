Prepare for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Thursday evening

The National Weather Service issued a report at 3:43 a.m. on Thursday for fire danger until 6 p.m. The alert is for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties.
"Dead brush and leaf litter, which can serve as fuels for wildfires, have steadily dried out over the past few days given a lack of rainfall and persistent warm, dry air over the region. A cold front will pass through Northeast Georgia this afternoon and early evening, but it is not expected to bring any rainfall so fuel moistures are expected to remain low. Winds will increase to around 15 mph ahead of the front, and gusts of up to 25 mph are expected at times. The combination of dry fuels and gusty winds will lead to an increased danger of wildfires in northeast Georgia. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions," according to the NWS.
Source: The National Weather Service
