Update: Prepare for fire danger in Georgia until Thursday evening

The National Weather Service issued an updated report at 10:58 a.m. on Thursday for fire danger until 8 p.m. The alert is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

"The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, will result in an elevated fire danger across much of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia this afternoon. An elevated fire danger will persist into Saturday," says the NWS.

The NWS states, "Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution."