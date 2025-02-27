Update: Prepare for fire danger in Georgia until Thursday evening

The National Weather Service issued an updated report at 10:58 a.m. on Thursday for fire danger until 8 p.m. The alert is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.
"The combination of dry fuels, relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, will result in an elevated fire danger across much of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia this afternoon. An elevated fire danger will persist into Saturday," says the NWS.
The NWS states, "Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution."
Source: The National Weather Service
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.