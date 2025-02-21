Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Prepare for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A report from the National Weather Service was issued on Friday at 4:19 a.m. for fire danger until 7:15 p.m. The alert is for Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

"Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be generally out of the north at 5mph or less but could be variable at times. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

More Stories

The Latest

ajc.com

Update: Weather alert for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening

1h ago

Southeast Georgia under a flood warning from Saturday and until further notice

1h ago

Update: Cold weather advisory affecting Georgia until Friday morning

2h ago

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.