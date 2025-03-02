Prepare for fire danger in Augusta metropolitan area until 1 a.m. Sunday

A report from the National Weather Service was issued on Saturday at 10:50 p.m. for fire danger until Sunday at 1 a.m. The alert is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

"The combination of dry fuels & low relative humidity continues to raise concerns for dangerous fire behavior on Sunday. While winds will be lighter, the dry conditions are forecast to continue being a problem. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a burn ban because of this. The ban will stay in effect until further notice, which will come in the form of an official announcement from the Forestry Commission. Please act with diligence to avoid wildfires occurring," states the NWS.

The NWS adds, "Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution."