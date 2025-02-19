Prepare for black ice in Georgia until Thursday morning

The National Weather Service issued a report at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday for black ice until Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The alert is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.

"Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle teens overnight. Winds are expected to become gusty tonight, but may not pick up in time to completely dry the roadways, especially in sheltered areas and on the secondary roads. Any lingering moisture on the roadways is expected to refreeze into black ice," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service