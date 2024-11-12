Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Update: Lake wind advisory issued for East Georgia for Wednesday

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 29 minutes ago

On Tuesday at 4:08 a.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated lake wind advisory valid for Wednesday between midnight and 7 a.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie and Columbia counties.

The NWS says, "Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," explains the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

Source: The National Weather Service

