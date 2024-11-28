Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Lake wind advisory issued for Augusta metropolitan area for Thursday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

On Wednesday at 7:22 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory valid for Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS says, "Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," comments the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

Source: The National Weather Service

