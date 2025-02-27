Lake wind advisory for Augusta metropolitan area until Thursday night

On Thursday at 4:46 a.m. a lake wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.
The NWS says, "West winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to around 30 mph expected."
"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," describes the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."
Source: The National Weather Service
