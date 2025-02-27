Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Lake wind advisory for Augusta metropolitan area until Thursday night

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 minutes ago

On Thursday at 4:46 a.m. a lake wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS says, "West winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to around 30 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," describes the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

Source: The National Weather Service

More Stories

The Latest

ajc.com

Dense fog advisory issued for Seminole and Decatur counties until Thursday morning

22m ago

Prepare for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Thursday evening

1h ago

Update: Central Georgia under a flood warning until Thursday morning

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.