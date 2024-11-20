Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Lake wind advisory for Augusta metropolitan area until Thursday evening

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory at 3:08 a.m. on Wednesday valid from 7 p.m. until Thursday 7 p.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS describes, "West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," says the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

Source: The National Weather Service

