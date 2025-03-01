Atlanta Weather
Lake wind advisory for Augusta metropolitan area until early Sunday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory at 1:23 a.m. on Saturday valid from 10 a.m. until Sunday midnight. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS describes, "West winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts to 30 mph expected."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft," explains the NWS. "Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

