Hurricane warning for Bibb County until 3 a.m. Thursday

- Macon

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage.

- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely.

- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes.

- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives.

- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

Source: The National Weather Service