High surf advisory for Glynn County until Thursday evening – breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet forecast

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 1:59 a.m. in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The NWS describes, "Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet Today, then 7 to 11 feet SE GA and 12 to 16 NE FL Thursday."

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."