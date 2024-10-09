Atlanta Weather

High surf advisory for Glynn County until Thursday evening – breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet forecast

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 1:59 a.m. in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

The NWS describes, "Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet Today, then 7 to 11 feet SE GA and 12 to 16 NE FL Thursday."

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

High surf advisory for Glynn County until Thursday afternoon – breaking waves of 5 to 7...
Placeholder Image

Update: High surf advisory for Bryan and Chatham counties for Thursday and Friday –...11m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement issued for Glynn County until Tuesday evening
Placeholder Image

Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until Thursday evening1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement for Bryan and Chatham counties until Wednesday evening11m ago
Update: High surf advisory for Bryan and Chatham counties for Thursday and Friday –...11m ago
Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until Thursday evening1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...