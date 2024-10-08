Atlanta Weather

High surf advisory for Glynn County until Thursday afternoon – breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet predicted

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Tuesday at 1:11 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory in effect until Thursday at 2 p.m.

The NWS says, "Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet Today, increasing to 6 to 8 Wednesday, and to 12 to 18 feet Wednesday night and Thursday."

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

