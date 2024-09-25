Breaking: Judge refuses to lower Julie Chrisley's sentence; she apologizes publicly for the first time
Atlanta Weather

High surf advisory for Glynn County for Thursday and Friday – breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet forecast

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday at 11:21 a.m. valid from Thursday 3 a.m. until Friday 4 p.m.

"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet," comments the NWS. "Total water levels of 1 to 3 feet with isolated locations up to 4 feet are possible from Hurricane Helene."

"Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Glynn County under a coastal flood warning until Friday morning1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical Weather Latest: Helene strengthens into hurricane, John re-forms as tropical...0m ago
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement affecting Glynn County until Friday night1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Weather alert for strong thunderstorms in Georgia Wednesday afternoon32m ago
Thunderstorms with penny-sized hail to hit Floyd and Bartow counties Wednesday1h ago
Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement