Atlanta Weather

High surf advisory for Bryan and Chatham counties for Thursday and Friday – breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet forecast

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday valid from Thursday midnight until Friday 8 a.m.

"Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone," comments the NWS. "Significant beach erosion is expected along the coast of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, especially Thursday afternoon."

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," states the NWS. "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

