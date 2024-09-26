Atlanta Weather

High surf advisory affecting Glynn County until early Friday evening – breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet anticipated

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 4:51 a.m. in effect until Friday at 4 p.m.

"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet," explains the NWS. "Total water levels of 1 to 3 feet with isolated locations up to 4 feet are possible from Hurricane Helene."

"Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," states the NWS. "Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

